The BC Centre for Disease Control says another passenger confirmed to have COVID-19 arrived at Victoria’s airport earlier month.

The CDC says the person arrived on October 11th on a plane from Calgary.

The flight was Westjet 195 and the rows of seats affected by this alert are from 1 to 7.

