Breaking: Canadians avoid snap federal election
Parliament Hill (Vista Stock Photo)
Canadians have narrowly avoided a trip to the polls.
It comes after the federal Liberals survived a confidence vote this afternoon with the support of Green and NDP MPs.
The 180-146 vote saw a motion by the Conservatives to create a new committee to probe alleged Liberal corruption in the WE scandal defeated.
The Liberals had declared the vote a matter of confidence and if successful it could have triggered an election.