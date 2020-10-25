Local Election Results
The polls are now closed, and ballots are being counted.
Here’s a look at how the BC Provincial Election is shaping up.
Overall, the NDP is leading the race with 84,678 votes. The Liberals are second with 65,938 votes while the Greens have 30,368 votes
Here’s a look at what’s going on in our local ridings.
Cowichan Valley:
*Sonia Furstenau (Greens) – 1,432
Rob Douglas (NDP) – 1,055
Tanya Kaul (Liberals) – 509
Nanaimo-North Cowichan:
*Doug Routley (NDP) – 591
Chris Istace (Greens) – 427
Duck (don) Paterson (Liberals) – 303
Nanaimo:
*Sheila Malcolmson (NDP) – 883
Kathleen Jones (Liberals) – 457
Lia Marie Constance Versaevel (Greens) – 462
* Incumbent
