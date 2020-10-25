The polls are now closed, and ballots are being counted.

Here’s a look at how the BC Provincial Election is shaping up.

Overall, the NDP is leading the race with 84,678 votes. The Liberals are second with 65,938 votes while the Greens have 30,368 votes

Here’s a look at what’s going on in our local ridings.

Cowichan Valley:

*Sonia Furstenau (Greens) – 1,432

Rob Douglas (NDP) – 1,055

Tanya Kaul (Liberals) – 509

Nanaimo-North Cowichan:

*Doug Routley (NDP) – 591

Chris Istace (Greens) – 427

Duck (don) Paterson (Liberals) – 303

Nanaimo:

*Sheila Malcolmson (NDP) – 883

Kathleen Jones (Liberals) – 457

Lia Marie Constance Versaevel (Greens) – 462

* Incumbent

