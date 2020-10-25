The BC NDP won a projected majority government, but with a massive volume of mail-in votes, Premier John Horgan isn’t claiming victory yet.

While BC waits for the final vote count, Horgan said there is a lot of work to do.

Horgan said, “I’m returning to Victoria and I’m going to get back to it. We have a lot ahead of us, we need to continue to work on our climate action plan to continue to lead with confidence in protecting our natural environment for future generations,” said Horgan. “We need to continue to work with Indigenous peoples to make sure the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples makes some sense in every corner of British Columbia.”

Horgan mentioned that the pandemic is the priority moving forward and he said that includes working with school districts across the province.

“In our schools, whether they’re on the island, in the Interior, whether they’re in Fraser Health, we need to make sure every school has a response plan, every district has protocols, and that involves building those protocols with teachers, support workers, and parents,” said Horgan. “We’ll continue to do that for as long as we have to until we get through this pandemic.”

The NDP lost to Green Party MLA’s in Cowichan Valley and Saanich North and the Islands.

While the NDP no longer needs the support of the Green Party to get business done, Horgan indicated he’s still looking forward to working with the Greens. He said he doesn’t care where or who ideas come from, if they help British Columbians, they will be implemented.