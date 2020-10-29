A Vancouver Island man was arrested recently after a break-in at a local car dealership.

On the evening of October 15, the North Cowichan Duncan RCMP were called about a possible break-in at Island GM on Island Highway in Duncan.

Members of the street crimes unit were on patrol nearby and officers quickly arrived to find a hole cut in a fence.

They then located a man stealing from a storage container.

He was taken into custody and a search of his vehicle turned up bolt-cutters and other tools used to commit break-ins.

A 37-year old Parksville man faces charges of break-and-enter and possession of break-and-enter tools and appears in Duncan provincial court on December 15th.