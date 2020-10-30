The BC Centre for Disease Control is reporting a passenger with COVID-19 has arrived aboard a commercial flight at Victoria’s airport recently.

In this case, it was Air Canada flight 192 from Toronto that arrived in Victoria Sunday, October 25th.

The BC CDC exposure alert covers seating rows 1 to 5 on that flight.

The people seated closest to the virus carrier are considered to have the highest risk of having contracted COVD-19 and are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms.