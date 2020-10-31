Now that Halloween is behind us, it’s time to pay tribute to Canadian veterans who fought and continue fighting for our freedom.

British Columbia/Yukon Legion Command said proceeds from the annual Poppy Campaign are held as public trust funds for veterans and their families, to promote remembrance, and provide community support.

The positive effects of poppy donations are seen through peer-to-peer counseling programs and emergency financial assistance for veterans in need.

Volunteers will be canvassing at various locations and you can volunteer by visiting the Legion website.

Communications and Marketing Coordinator Bryan Lutz said, “The opportunity to volunteer for the poppy campaign may vary in capacity depending on the needs of the branch. One way to support your local legion is to take time to remember on Nov.11 or become a member. Every membership counts.”

Being that 2020 is a year like no other, November 11 will mark a Remembrance Day like no other.

You can get a digital poppy through the legion’s Pay Tribute Poppy Box and post pictures of your poppy at #GetYourPoppy.