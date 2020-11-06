There’s more fallout after supermarket chain Whole Foods informed employees they can’t wear poppies to commemorate Remembrance Day.

The American-owned chain of supermarkets banned employees at Canadian stores from wearing poppies on their uniforms.

The House of Commons has voted unanimously to adopt a motion calling on all Canadian employers to allow their employees to wear poppies during Veterans Week.

Whole Foods says their dress code policy prohibits any additions to our standard uniform.

Management at Whole Foods had said the company’s dress code provides a simplified and unified policy regarding uniforms.

The company has 14 stores in Canada, and it says it’s proud to support the Royal Canadian Legion’s Poppy campaign with a donation of eight-thousand dollars from its stores.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said his government will introduce legislation that prohibits any employer from stopping its staff from wearing a poppy.