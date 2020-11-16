A Vancouver Island product will represent Canada in Asia next year.

Sara Winter won the Miss Grand Canada beauty pageant and she said will continue giving back to the community.

“I plan on continuing to advocate for addiction awareness, I hope to continue to speak at elementary schools on the importance of goal-setting and also just continue my women-empowerment groups,” said Winter. “I hope to encourage women (or anyone) to chase after their dreams regardless of the circumstances.”

Winter said she’s thrilled at the chance to represent Canada and the Cowichan Valley.

“I have the opportunity to go to Thailand and represent Canada at one of the biggest pageants in the world, so it’s such an honour to represent my country, but also represent the Cowichan Valley,” said Winter.

The Miss Grand International website calls this the world’s leading international beauty pageant, but, like everything else, it’s subject to COVID-19 protocols.