BC Ferries has been forced to cancel its sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland this morning due to the threat of extreme winds over the Strait of Georgia.

The Corporation says the cancellations affect the Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay run between Nanaimo and the mainland, as well as the Duke Point to Tsawwassen run.

Sailings have also been cancelled between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen.

In addition, there are sailings cancelled between the Lower Mainland and the Southern Gulf Islands.

Sailings are cancelled until at least noon between Comox and Powell River.