Skiers are pictured on Mount Washington in Vista Radio file photo. Photo by James Wood/Vista Radio

With Mount Washington Alpine Resort set to open in just a few weeks, Mainroad is asking drivers to be prepared when cruising up the mountain this winter.

“The Strathcona Parkway is one of the roads that we maintain,” says operations manager Justin Burgers. “It can be very unpredictable and change very quickly.”

Drivers can experience a number of different conditions on the mountain through the winter months, from icy to slushy to compact snow, Burgers says.

It can be a bright beautiful day at the base of the mountain, but by the time you get to the top, he says it can change to complete whiteout conditions.

“What you need to know when you’re travelling Mount Washington-Strathcona Parkway, is that it is a high mountain alpine road and you should absolutely expect winter conditions.”

Burgers is reminding you that your vehicle should be prepared, and that good winter tires are a must. Chains are required if the chain-up lights are on.

“Be prepared to drive in snow and compact type conditions,” he adds.

The resort’s opening day is December 4th, but navigating around will look a little different this year. Changes are expected, including the mandate of face coverings for all guests.

“Compared to the alternative of no season, we hope you’ll agree the changes are manageable and worth any inconvenience,” read a statement on the resort’s website.

