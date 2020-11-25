Public Safety minister, Mike Farnworth, says BC is in the second wave of COVID-19, and the new health order regarding masks that was issued last week is necessary to protect our health.

People can now be fined $230 if they are found to not be wearing a mask while in indoor public spaces.

Last week, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry made masks mandatory inside those public spaces for people 12 years and older.

People who cannot wear a mask or cannot put on or remove one without assistance are exempt.

Individuals are required to wear masks in:

malls, shopping centres, coffee shops, and retail and grocery stores;

liquor and drug stores;

airports, city halls, libraries, community and recreation centres;

restaurants, pubs and bars;

places of public worship;

on public transportation, in a taxi or ride-sharing vehicle;

common areas of office buildings, court houses, hospitals and hotels;

common areas of sport and fitness centres when not engaged in physical activity; and

common areas of post-secondary institutions and non-profit organizations.

The new measures have been implemented under the province’s Emergency Program Act.

Farnworth says his ministerial order is designed to create a coordinated response to the COVID-19 mask rules and make sure enforcement officers have what they need to enforce the mask mandate.

The province has also extended the provincial state of emergency, giving health and emergency management officials continued authority to support BC’s pandemic response.

The state of emergency has been extended through to December 8, 2020.

—