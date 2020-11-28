It’s general voting day, as the polls are open in Area H until 8 tonight.

Murray McNab is up against Ben Maartman to replace Mary Marcotte.

The electoral area covers the North Oyster-Diamond area north of Ladysmith, which includes Yellow Point.

Voters are asked to wear masks to the polling stations, sanitize their hands upon entry, and adhere to physical distancing protocols.

The polling station is North Oyster – Diamond Elementary School.

Advanced voting numbers:

November 18 – 47 votes

November 24 – 88 votes