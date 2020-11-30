COVID-19 exposures are now reported at four schools in the Port Alberni school district.

According to Island Health, the exposures happened at Eighth Avenue Learning Centre, AW Neill Elementary, Maquinna Elementary, and EJ Dunn Elementary School.

The exposures took place between November 19th and November 25th.

Island Health says only the parents of children exposed to an infected individual will be contacted directly, and other parents may continue to send children to school.

Contract tracing is done to determine which students may be at risk during an exposure event.

There are a total of eight schools on Vancouver Island with COVID-19 exposures.

The others are a school in Qualicum Beach, Kwalicum Secondary School where exposures happened on November 18th and 19th, and three schools in Victoria.