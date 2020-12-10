A Crofton man is now facing charges for a shocking road rage attack on an 85-year old man more than a year ago.

The 55-year old suspect is charged with assault causing bodily harm and mischief in connection with the attack on Herd Road that took place on October 9 of 2019.

Staff Sergeant Kurt Bosnell says the road-rage attack shocked the community and after the RCMP did a thorough and in-depth investigation the person responsible will now be held accountable.

After tailgating the elderly man, the driver of a pick-up truck passed him, and when the vehicles were stopped, walked over to the man’s car, smashed the window, and then attacked him.

The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP say the suspect will appear in court in January.