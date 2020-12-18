Island Health says two more people, a staff member and a patient, have tested positive for COVID-19 at Saanich Peninsula Hospital.

There are now 11 staff members and 11 patients at the hospital who have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Island Health also says there have been three virus-related deaths from COVID-19 at the hospital.

The health authority reports no new sources of transmission have been identified since the outbreak was declared on December 1.

The outbreak is limited to acute care areas where patients are being closely monitored for symptoms.

Acute care admissions have been stopped, but the emergency ward and outpatient services at the hospital, such as medical imaging and day surgery, remain open.

The Saanich Peninsula Hospital laboratory service outpatient collections have been temporarily moved to a nearby Island Health lab.