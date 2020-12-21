The BC Forest Discovery Centre is prevented from offering children a ride on its Christmas Express this year, so it’s offering a ‘virtual ride’ to families.

Health restrictions implemented to help curb the spread of COVID-19 mean the classic steam engine will not be operating, but a 20 video titled Once Upon a Christmas Express is now available to view on the BC Forest Discovery Centre Website.

An on-screen donation button below the video is available for anyone wishing to help the centre.

The Christmas Express carries thousands of children on a festive ride around the forest discovery centre’s grounds every December and is largest fundraiser of the year.

The money it raises helps cover the costs of maintenance and operation for the Forest Discovery Centre’s classic trains and antique vehicles, as well as maintenance of the historic buildings preserved by the museum.