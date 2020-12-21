It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and the snow-covered roads are wreaking havoc with drivers.

Constable Carlie McCann with the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP said you can do several things to drive safe.

“Make sure you’re driving safely and smoothly, brake slowly before making a turn, and make sure that you’re paying attention to the conditions around you, give yourself lots of space when you’re following other cars, tailgating is dangerous (even in good conditions), and when the roads are wet and slippery you’ll need more time to stop. Don’t use cruise control if the roads are icy and wet, it can be more difficult to get control of the vehicle if you start to hydroplane,” McCann said.

Constable Pam Bolton said the RCMP is re-opening both southbound lanes on the Trans-Canada at Wilson Road.

If you don’t have proper winter tires, please AVOID THE AREA.

“Make sure that your vehicle is prepared for the conditions, this can mean ensuring that your windshield is wiped off, you have snow tires on your vehicle, and you have the required gear to get you safely where you want to go,” said McCann.

To see what you need to include in an emergency driving kit, click here.

RCMP said the north end of Nanaimo has been hit with heavy snow and roads with a steep grade should be avoided.

Rutherford Road and Turner Road should be avoided.

Nanaimo RCMP said if your vehicle is not equipped with snow tires and you do not have experience with winter driving, don’t drive.