Snuneymuxw First Nation office. Photo supplied by Snuneymuxw First Nation Facebook page.

Members of the Snuneynuxw First Nation are subject to a shelter-in-place order following more positive COVID-19 cases.

An additional four cases have been confirmed and now there are five cases in the First Nation.

The affected individuals are self-isolating, and contact tracing is ongoing.

Chief Mike Wyse has released a letter to nation members stating that a COVID-19 taskforce is working under the leadership of Chief and Council and will follow plans, policies, and procedures.

Council is going to engage in daily meetings with the First Nations Health Authority, Island Health, Indigenous Services Canada, and Emergency Management BC.

Nation members are asked to stay home.