Mother nature and the pandemic are to blame for delaying the completion of the Chemainus Road Corridor Upgrade project

Phase One of the project was awarded to CopCan Civil Limited and work began in November 2019.

North Cowichan’s Manager of Infrastructure John Dehoop said COVID-19 delayed the project and due to wet weather, the target completion date has been pushed back again.

“When you’re in the middle of an unpaved road with rain, it gets torn apart every day that you try to prepare it for paving, and that created a lot of delays and, of course, pouring concrete in the rain creates delays,” said Dehoop.

Dehoop takes us through what’s left.

“All the electrical work (that you don’t see), which is the for the streetlights that are up, the kiosk, tree-light plugs, basically all the electrical work for the site,” said Dehoop. “From there, it’s all the top landscaping, there are benches to go in and fencing.”

Milestone Equipment Contracting out of Nanaimo was awarded the tender for Phase Two back in late June and this was a much more involved phase of the project.

Dehoop said February 12th is the new anticipated date of completion, weather permitting.