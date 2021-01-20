The RCMP have arrested a Duncan man in connection with last week’s fires at two schools in North Cowichan.

The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP says a 36-year old man is facing charges related to the fires outside Drinkwater Elementary School on January 11, and Ecole Mount Prevost on January 15th.

In both incidents, the damage was minor but classes had to be cancelled at the schools for one day.

After several days of investigation, a suspect was identified, and was arrested on January 19.

School District 79 Chair Candace Spilsbury says they are “very grateful for the quick work and through investigation” by the RCMP.

Spilsbury says schools, and the community at large, “can breathe a sigh of relief.”

The suspect has been released on conditions while he awaits his first court appearance in March.

He is not permitted within 200 meters of a school, cannot possess fire starting materials, and must report to adult probation.