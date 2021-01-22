An extreme weather shelter opens today in the Cowichan Valley to provide a place for the homeless to sleep during the cold weather.

The shelter is at the Cowichan Tribes gymnasium on River Road in Duncan.

It’s a partnership between the Cowichan Branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association and Cowichan Tribes.

The new Extreme Weather Shelter on River Road will be operated and staffed by the CMHA and will be able to accommodate up to 30 people each night.

The shelter will alleviate some of the pressure on Warmland House, which will continue to operate on Lewis Street.