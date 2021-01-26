The Cowichan 4-H Club is receiving a piece of $100,000 in funding from Farm Credit Canada.

The mandate of 4-H Canada is to nurture responsible, caring, and contributing youth leaders committed to making positive change in their communities.

“By providing opportunities for young people to learn and grow, 4-H clubs across the country are preparing the next generation for success,” said Todd Klink, executive vice-president, and chief marketing officer at FCC. “FCC is proud to support these initiatives and the 4-H clubs that are helping develop our future leaders.”

The money comes from ‘The Club Fund’ and is part of FCC’s financial commitment to 4-H Canada, in the amount of $250,000. Along with helping local 4-H club activities through the FCC 4-H Club Fund, this contribution also aids provincial and national 4-H initiatives.

“For over a quarter of a century, FCC has been a committed partner, helping 4-H Canada empower young leaders at the grassroots level in communities across the country,” said 4-H Canada CEO, Shannon Benner. “The FCC 4-H Club Fund helps build capacity for 4-H clubs and leaders to create programming that focuses on delivering world-class positive youth development in order to engage responsible, caring, and contributing youth leaders who effect positive change within their communities and in the world around them.”

The local organization is one of 22 groups across the province to receive funding.

The next application period is in August.

