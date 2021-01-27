If you’ve put off installing winter tires on your vehicle, Environment and Climate Change Canada said you should avoid two major highways tonight.

Meteorologist Lisa Erven said driving will be treacherous overnight tonight.

“The Malahat or the higher elevation sections of Highway 18 (between Duncan and Lake Cowichan) could receive a trace to even a few centimetres of accumulation on the road overnight tonight,” said Erven.

A low-pressure system is responsible for the precipitation and Erven said higher elevations may see snow.

“Once we get into the overnight period, we’re still going to have these bands of precipitation moving up from the US,” said Erven. “There is the chance to see some flurries again overnight, mainly over areas of higher terrain; the Malahat, for instance, could be an issue in the overnight hours or early hours tomorrow morning (same with Highway 18).”

The Malahat and Highway 18 require your vehicle to have winter tires installed and chains on hand.

The Canadian Safety Council provides some tips for winter driving.

Fines (according to provincial government):

Passenger vehicle not equipped with winter tires when/where required – $121

Commercial vehicles not carrying chains when/where required – $196

Commercial vehicles bypassing an active chain up area – $598