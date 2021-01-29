You won’t be able to fly to any sun destinations for a while.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says, as of Sunday, the federal government and Canada’s airlines are cancelling all flights to sun destinations until the end of April.

At the same time, Trudeau says beginning next week, all international flights will only be allowed to land at four airports, Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal.

He says all Canadian travelers returning from overseas will have to take a COVID-19 test at the airport and quarantine in a designated hotel for three days, at their own expense, while waiting for results.

Those who receive negative test results will then be able to isolate at home while anyone who gets a positive result will have to immediately quarantine in a designated government facility.