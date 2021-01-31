If there’s one thing we’re known for at Juice FM, it’s our love of the Cowichan Valley, and all things about Island life.

If there’s one thing we know about Islanders, it’s how much you love to help those in need, just like all of us here at Juice FM.

In our never ending plan to assist, Juice FM presents The Helping Hand. We’re going to give three local Not-For-Profits the chance to spread the good word about the work they do to help make the Cowichan Valley and surrounding area better.

For the month of February, we’ll be looking for suggestions on which Not-For-Profit Organizations we can partner with….to lend them a “Helping Hand”.

We’re giving away 3 prizes valued at $8,000, $4,000 and $2,000 dollars of advertising and promotion, to the Cowichan Valley.

How can you help? Nominate a Not-For-Profit you feel is deserving, using the form below. We’ll take it from there.