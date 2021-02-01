A high school in the Cowichan Valley School District experienced a second COVID-19 exposure in January.

Cowichan Secondary has notified parents there was an exposure incident covering January 25, 26, 27, and 28, 2021.

Island Health says contact tracing has been done to identify the students and staff who need to isolate themselves for 14 days following the exposure dates.

A letter has been sent to all parents and staff, and Island Health is reminding families that it’s safe for their children to attend the school unless they were contacted individually and told otherwise.

There was also a COVID-19 exposure at Cowichan Secondary School earlier last month, on January 5, 6 and 7, 2021.