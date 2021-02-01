Seventy workers and their families have job security through 2028 after an eight-year collective agreement was ratified.

In a press release, Western Forest Products said the members of the Public and Private Workers of Canada Local 8 union will enjoy three percent wage increases this year and next.

“We are pleased to have a new collective agreement in place that recognizes the important contributions our employees make and enables Western to serve our customers who, through their purchases support thousands of jobs on the coast of British Columbia,” said Don Demens, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are focused on planning for a safe return to work, and while our goal is to begin operating as soon as possible, startup will be contingent on availability of employees and contractors, market demand, weather conditions, and sufficient log supply.”

Highlights of the new agreement:

Improvements to health and welfare benefits

Clarification of the application of Western’s Alcohol and Drug Policy.

Western has maintained its management rights to operate alternate shifts while agreeing to an enhanced shift review process.

The agreement also provides the Company with additional operational flexibility in its Timberlands operations through the ability to introduce additional USW contractors to ensure it is meeting its Annual Allowable Cut requirements.

Last February, Western and members of the United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 union reached a five-year agreement, after a seven-month labour dispute.