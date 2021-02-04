Island Health is reporting more COVID-19 exposures at three Nanaimo schools.

Rock City Elementary, John Barsby Community School, and Qwam Qwam Stuwixwulh have all reported exposures

The Rock City exposure occurred on January 27th, Qwam Qwam’s was on the 28th, and the case at John Barsby was on the 29th.

If you haven’t been contacted by public health, you can be assured that your child did not have a high-risk exposure and should continue attending classes if they aren’t experiencing any symptoms.