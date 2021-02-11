The Family Day long weekend will be a good time to stay home and spend some time to make a snowman, do some sledding, or take a walk in the winter wonderland.

Environment Canada has issued a “winter storm watch” this weekend for the Cowichan Valley and Eastern Vancouver Island up to Fanny Bay.

Meteorologists forecast “significant snowfall” for Friday night and Saturday.

From 15 to 25 centimetres of snow may accumulate.

The heavy snowfall will be the result of clouds laden with moisture coming in off the Pacific Ocean and meeting a frigid airmass hanging over the Island and South Coast.

Flurries are expected today with the temperature remaining below zero.

More snow flurries are expected overnight and tomorrow with nighttime temperatures around minus-8.

The snow is forecast to begin turning to rain on Sunday and after a week of freezing temperatures, the daytime highs next week are expected to remain above zero.