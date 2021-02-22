A group of protesters camped at a road construction site north of Port Renfrew says a court injunction is being sought to remove them.

Members of the Rainforest Flying Squad say forest company Teal Jones plans to seek the injunction to end the group’s forestry road blockade at Fairy Creek.

The company holds cutting rights in Tree Farm License 46, where the grass-roots organization says it’s trying to protect the old-growth forest.

The group established the blockade six months ago to stop construction of roads and says it plans to continue opposing Teal Jones’ plans to log a pristine watershed, the surrounding rainforest, and other old growth forests.

Rainforest Flying Squad says Premier John Horgan should “immediately implement the recommendations of the old growth strategic review and put an end to old-growth logging.”

The group expects that the injunction will be granted and is calling on supporters to join their camp at Fairy Creek in an effort to continue keep the blockade in place.

The camp is located north of Port Renfrew on the traditional territories of the Pacheedaht First Nation.