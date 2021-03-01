89.7 Juice FM
menu
News
News
Cancellations/Closures
Submit News Tip
News Alerts Sign Up!
Win
Events
Community Calendar
Submit Event
Listen Live
On Air
Shows & More
Talent
Contact Us
Ferry Report
Brentwood Bay – Mill Bay
Swartz Bay – Tsawwassen
Duke Point – Tsawwassen
Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay
Local Connections
The Helping Hand
Contests
SHARE ON:
Recent Posts
Flyer spreading COVID misinformation spotted on the North Island
Sunday, Feb. 28th, 2021
Search for woman underway after boat goes up in flames in Ladysmith Harbour
Sunday, Feb. 28th, 2021
Tofino man shot and killed after altercation with police
Sunday, Feb. 28th, 2021