Half a million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be arriving in Canada on Wednesday.

In the Federal Cabinet’s Tuesday update, Procurement Minister Anita Anand said the country should see just under a million doses from all three manufacturers arriving this week.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam was also asked about the National Advisory Committee on Immunizations’ recent conflicting advice on using AstraZeneca’s vaccine on people 65 and older.

Tam said the decision made by NACI is not final and says the committee will be updating its recommendations based on real-world and clinical data as it becomes available.