BC Ferries is offering new ticket options that will give people lower fares or a faster trip through the terminal.

The corporation says the new options will benefit people making essential trips during the pandemic, and for all customers once restrictions end.

One of the ticketing options being introduced is the new Saver fare and is the most affordable, but will be available for less busy sailings,

The new Prepaid fare option will let people book and pay in advance, saving time at terminals.

The new fare options are for the three Vancouver Island to Metro Vancouver routes.

BC Ferries’ President and CEO Mark Collins says the routes between the Island and the Lower Mainland make up about 60 percent of overall ferry traffic, so the new fare options will begin on those sailings.

The goal of the new travel options is to reduce sailing waits at popular times, make better use of all sailings, and improve efficiency at BC Ferries.

Prepaid and Saver will be available for advanced purchase on the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen to Duke Point, and Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay routes.

Saver fares range from $49 – $73.70 and include a free reservation.

They will be available on select sailings year-round for travel during less busy sailing times.

The new Prepaid fare offers faster terminal check-in because people pay for their reservation and travel in full when they book.

Customers also save seven dollars on the reservation fee when booking more than seven days in advance.

And, of course, travelers can still go to the terminals directly to purchase a ticket and take the next available sailing.