BC Ferries is offering new ticket options that will give people lower fares or a faster trip through the terminal.

One of the ticketing options being introduced is the new Saver fare and is the most affordable, with tickets only costing anywhere from $49 – $73.70 between any of the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen to Duke Point, and Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay routes.

B.C Ferries CEO Mark Collins says the new fare will be introduced on sailings that are considered less busy.

“We look across all of the sailings we provided on three routes, and we say which sailings traditionally have lower utilization, and we offer discounted sailings on those. There will certainly be thousands of sailings per year where these deeper discounts are available.”

Collins adds that these changes have been on the mind of staff for a while.

“We have been looking at this for about five years. It was very busy before the pandemic…with multiple sailing waits in place and people were going “hey how do we have more efficient travel in addition to more affordable travel. We can see that it is possible to shift the peak load if we give people a reason to do so, and the best reason we can give them is more affordable travel.

You do have to book well ahead of time if you plan to use the new Saver Fare option as it only applies to advanced purchases on the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen to Duke Point, and Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay routes.

The other new option you have is Prepaid tickets, which will give you faster terminal check-in times because you will pay for your reservation and travel in full when booking online.

To learn more about the new changes, visit the B.C Ferries website.