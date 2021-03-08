On International Women’s Day, Cowichan Valley MLA and BC Green Party Sonia Furstenau says it’s important to ensure gains that women have made in the last decade are not lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furstenau says COVID-19 “has unequally impacted women,” because more women have lost their jobs.

She also says that throughout the pandemic the “frontline workers have been predominately women.”

Furstenau says while celebrating the many important things women bring to the world, it’s also necessary to take steps to make sure those gains made are not lost.

She also notes that women continue to be under-represented in leadership roles.

“I hope to see the next years and decades as a real transition to women in leadership becoming a normal and expected part of our world.”

Furstenau says there also needs to be greater diversity among women in upper management and boardroom positions.

She says that “will ensure that decisions being made in everything from companies and organizations to government truly reflect the perspective of British Columbians.”

Furstenau says that one of the things that women do very well is building teams and support networks and she acknowledges the support other women have given her on the way to becoming the leader of the BC Green Party.