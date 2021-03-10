People in Ladysmith have a chance to experience life on a small income or living without shelter.

Three poverty challenges are being held in Ladysmith.

The idea is to raise awareness of what life is truly like for people on social assistance or living on the street.

People can sign up for the three-day challenges that will take place from March 29th to April 9th.

The Food Allowance Challenge lets people try to live a food allowance budget based on social assistance for three days.

The Transportation Challenge allows people to see what it’s like to use only public or active transportation for three days.

There is also a Nowhere To Go Challenge requiring participants to spend 12 hours in the community with nowhere to go.

People who are interested in participating in these challenges can sign up on the project website.

The CommUNITY Together to End Poverty Hw-nuts’-ulwum (As One) project is organized by the Town of Ladysmith and Social Planning Cowichan.