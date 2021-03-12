Juice FM Colouring Contest

It’s time to show off your colouring skills!

Print out the colouring sheet below, colour it, and either take a photo of your masterpiece and upload it using the form below or return it in person to Juice FM Studio in Duncan (5380 Trans Canada Highway Duncan BC, V9L 6W4) or Brickity Dooda in Chemainus (9790 Willow Street, Chemainus, BC V0R1K0) for your chance to win!

We will have 2 age categories, and winners will get to see their masterpiece as our Facebook Page profile image for two weeks PLUS a $25 Gift Card to Brickity Dooda in Chemainus!

Category 1 is for kids aged up to 6 years old, and Category 2 is for kids aged 7 years – 10 years old.

You can download your colouring page here.

Brought to you by 89.7 Juice FM and Brickity Dood.