Having a spring or summer election in Canada would be overwhelmingly unpopular, but two-thirds of Canadians say going to the polls between September and December would be acceptable.

A new survey by the Angus Reid Institute found that Canadians are focused on the end of the pandemic and consider a spring election to be too early.

Two-thirds also say calling an election for the summer would be inappropriate.

The Conservative Party of Canada will hold a policy convention this week and the Angus Reid Institute says that only “29 per cent of Canadians have a favourable view of Erin O’Toole, while positive perceptions of Justin Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh hover in the mid 40’s.”

However, ARI says 49 percent of Canadians feel it’s time to switch governing parties in Ottawa.

That sentiment is led almost entirely by past Conservative voters (88%), while at least one-in-three past NDP and Green voter agree that a change in government is needed.

Less than 20 per cent of those who supported the Liberals in 2019 say it’s time for a change.

Overall, 35-percent of Canadians disagree that a different governing party is needed.

Other findings of the survey: