Even with B.C.’s immunizations ramping up, today’s COVID-19 numbers are a stark reminder that we can’t let our guard down.

Over a 24-hour reporting period from Thursday to Friday, the province confirmed 737 new cases.

That’s the most we’ve seen since early January.

There are now 5,207 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. 

The new cases include:

  •  163 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 
  • 426 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 
  • 32 in the Island Health region, 
  • 33 in the Interior Health region, 
  • 82 in the Northern Health region and one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada.

There have been 68 new confirmed COVID-19 cases that are variants of concern in our province, for a total of 1,200 across B.C.

Of the active cases, 292 people are in hospital with COVID-19, 85 of whom are in intensive care.  

A further 84,078 people who tested positive have recovered from the virus.

There were also two new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,421 deaths in B.C. since the pandemic began.