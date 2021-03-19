Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Even with B.C.’s immunizations ramping up, today’s COVID-19 numbers are a stark reminder that we can’t let our guard down.

Over a 24-hour reporting period from Thursday to Friday, the province confirmed 737 new cases.

That’s the most we’ve seen since early January.

There are now 5,207 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The new cases include:

163 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region,

426 new cases in the Fraser Health region,

32 in the Island Health region,

33 in the Interior Health region,

82 in the Northern Health region and one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada.

There have been 68 new confirmed COVID-19 cases that are variants of concern in our province, for a total of 1,200 across B.C.

Of the active cases, 292 people are in hospital with COVID-19, 85 of whom are in intensive care.

A further 84,078 people who tested positive have recovered from the virus.

There were also two new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,421 deaths in B.C. since the pandemic began.