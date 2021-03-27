The North Cowichan Duncan RCMP have released security camera images of the suspect in an unusual theft at Canadian Tire back in February.

The RCMP hope that someone may recognize the person and contact them with information.

It happened during the evening of February 23, when someone used a smoke grenade inside the store to create a distraction.

The person then filled a shopping cart with several hundred dollars worth of merchandise and left.

All items were later recovered.

The RCMP says the car used by the suspect is unique and have released images of the vehicle.

The suspect fled in a black Scion tC with no front plate, and blacked out windows.

Suspect Description:

Caucasian male

5’10 to 6 tall, medium build

30-35 years old

Grey ECKO sweat shirt & track pants

Vehicle Description: