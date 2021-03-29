Flooding from a pipe that apparently burst on an upper floor has closed the Cowichan Valley Regional District offices on Ingram Street in Duncan.

Kris Schumacher of the CVRD says the leak was discovered as staff arrived for work early this morning.

He says they are not sure how extensive the damage is, or how long the regional district offices will need to be closed.

Schumaker says they will assess the extent of the damage to see whether it’s safe for staff to enter the building and what repair and restoration work is required.

He says they plan to release an update later today on how people who need to deal with the CVRD directly will be able to access services.