Students struggling to find the money for post-secondary school education can now apply to the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation for a bursary.

Applications are being accepted until May 7, and up to $6,000 per student is being offered for high school graduates working toward their first university degree or vocational school certificate.

This year, 25 Canadian students entering post-secondary school will have access to CSTF Bursaries.

In addition, 10 CST beneficiaries can apply for a CSTF Founders’ Award of $10,000 each to use for their second degree, diploma, or post-graduate program.

The Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation says after a year of economic, social, and education disruption, they will help more students.

The money is to be used for tuition and other school-related expenses such as books and supplies.

The foundation says it’s putting an emphasis on giving awards and bursaries to students who are the first in their families to move on to post-secondary education.

The scholarship trust foundation says “two decades of research have shown that first-generation post-secondary students often have to overcome numerous barriers, which usually includes socio-economic status.”

Information on applying for a bursary is available on the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation website.