A new online hub tools is designed to help address common workplace concerns such as bullying, harassment, COVID-19 exposure, coping with stress and more. (Troy Landreville photo, Vista Radio)

For people working in the tourism, hospitality, and community social services industries, support is just a click away.

Employers and employees in those sectors can now access mental health resources, thanks to a new digital resource hub.

It offers tools to help address common workplace concerns such as bullying, harassment, COVID-19 exposure, coping with stress and more.

“The pandemic has had a devastating impact on people working in tourism, hospitality and social services,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

“I’m grateful to workplace leaders stepping up to promote positive mental health for their employees. This will have a lasting impact on people in the months and years ahead.”

The new hub provides workshops, webinars and information to help employees manage stress and build resiliency.

It also provides steps for workers at all levels to improve their overall mental health, as well as navigation support to connect to other mental health services, including counselling and peer support.

You can access the hub here.

Next month, the hub will expand to include a made-in-B.C. training and coaching platform that will provide managers and leaders in these sectors with personalized guidance to, the province says, “help make meaningful and lasting change at work.”

According to the province, participants will gain knowledge and practical tools, apply learning and strengthen peer connections.

The new hub is being developed in partnership with the BC Division of the Canadian Mental Health Association and health and safety associations, such as go2HR.

It will augment existing mental health supports the government deployed early on in the pandemic for workers in the long-term care and continuing-care sector, including the Care for Caregivers site and Care to Speak peer support service.

Both services received major uptake from health-care workers throughout B.C.

As part of B.C.’s $1.5-billion economic recovery plan, $2 million was provided for the development of the online hub and soon-to-be launched coaching and training platform for the tourism and hospitality sectors.

The Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction contributed an additional $1 million to expand the scope to include the community social services sector.