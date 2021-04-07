B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues to forge ahead.

If you’re a British Columbian born in 1951 or earlier, you can now book your vaccination appointment.

The phone lines opened up today (Wednesday) for those 70-years and older to arrange to get their first shot.

This includes residents of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

However, those 55- to 65-years-old residing within the Vancouver Coastal or Fraser health regions can call a participating pharmacy to book their vaccination appointment anytime now.

Indigenous people in B.C. 18-years and up can also call to book their appointment, along with extremely clinically vulnerable people who’ve received a letter telling them they can book their shot.

There are three steps to get vaccinated – register, book an appointment, get the vaccine – and there are also three ways you can register: either online, by phone, or at a Service BC office.

To register online through the ‘Get Vaccinated’ booking system, visit this website. To register by phone, call 1 (833) 838-2323 between 7:00 am and 7:00 pm.

In Tuesday’s COVID-19 update for B.C., health officials said 912,056 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-SII COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, 87,474 of which are second doses.