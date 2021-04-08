Despite the province’s vaccination rollout ramping up, B.C.’s COVID-19 curve is going in one direction, and it’s not the right one.

Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, announced a record-breaking 1,293 new cases today.

Of those, 69 are in the Island Health region, and 448 are in Vancouver Coastal Health, which includes Powell River and the Sunshine Coast.

Dr. Henry also issued a new expedited workplace closure order.

When three or more workers have COVID-19 at a workplace where transmission has occurred, it’ll be closed for 10 days or longer as needed, to help limit the spread of the virus at that location.

“In larger workplaces this closure may be restricted to the locations where transmission has occurred,” she added.