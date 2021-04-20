Earth Day is just around the corner and Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North is celebrating with a new contest.

It’s called the ReStore Upcycle Challenge and its goal is to help promote reusing items that might have ended up in the landfill instead.

Habitat For Humanity VIN is encouraging Campbell River and Comox valley residents to spruce up items in their homes with items from local ReStores.

“Our ReStores get a lot of donations of brand new, modern furniture and housewares, but often the more outdated donations are overlooked. We want to show that with a little creativity or a

fresh coat of paint these pieces can become unique, priceless treasures,” said Tom Beshr, Habitat VIN’s director of retail operations.

There are two ways you can win the contest. The first is by getting chosen through a random draw and the other is through a ‘People’s Choice Award’ which will be given out to the person

who creates the most unique or intriguing item with materials from their local ReStore.

All qualified entries will be posted on Habitat’s website for the public to vote on from May 21st to 29th.

Both winners, who will receive a $100 ReStore gift card each, will be announced on Monday, May 31st.

If you want to learn more about the contest or take part, visit Habitat For Humanity Vancouver Island North’s website.