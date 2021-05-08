Health officials are urging British Columbians to stay “small and local” this weekend, on Mother’s Day, and in the days ahead.

Yesterday (Friday), Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced 722 new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 6,757 active cases in B.C.

Island Health saw 20 new cases, and Vancouver Coastal Health – which includes Powell River – saw 115 new cases.

Of the active cases, Henry and Dix said 445 people are currently in hospital with Covid; 157 of whom are in intensive care. They also reported seven new Covid related deaths yesterday.

Vaccine Update:

With over two million doses in the arms of B.C.’ers, Henry and Dix said our immunization program “has significant momentum.”

“More people are getting their vaccine every day,” they noted.

“2,042,442 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., 99,461 of which are second doses.”

To date, they said 45 per cent of those who are eligible have received at least one dose.

“For everyone who has received their vaccine, we thank you for doing your part. For those who will soon be eligible, we encourage you to join this vaccine effort when it is your turn,” Henry and Dix added.

As more doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in B.C. communities this month, the Province plans to step up its immunization rollout. This means people aged 40 and older will be invited to book their vaccination appointment next week.

Find more details in our previous story: Vaccine bookings to begin for 40-plus next week