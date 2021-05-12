The Shawnigan Lake RCMP is investigating after a woman reported being stalked by a man driving an older silver-coloured car.

The police say it happened at around 5 pm in the afternoon of May 8th as the woman was walking at the bottom of Whiskey Point Road in Mill Bay.

She told the RCMP that a man in an older silver car had been driving slowly and watching her.

She decided to hide from the man, who then stopped the car and got out of it.

The woman told police she was able to call someone and walk home.

The man was in his 20’s or 30’s with a long beard.

He was wearing a dark-coloured shirt and dark pants.

The vehicle is described as an older silver car with silver sun shields in the rear window and what appeared to be an out-of-province license plate with blue edges, rectangular in shape with numbering similar to 342630.

The Shawnigan Lake RCMP is investigating and wants to speak to the owner of the vehicle or anyone who can identify the car or driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-5514.