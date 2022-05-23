Listen Live

Gone Fishin’ Smokin’ Hot Dad Giveaway

Does your dad love the great outdoors, fishing and smokin’ his catch?

Show him how special he is this Father’s Day and enter for a chance to win him a fabulous Father’s Day Prize Pack that includes a $250 Gift Card and a Bradley 4 Rack Digital Smoker courtesy of Gone Fishin’ in Duncan, BC!

Gone Fishin’ provides gear and services for freshwater, saltwater, fly fishing, hunting and sport shooting as well as many other variations of outdoor sports.

On the Water or in the Woods for over 25 years!

Enter Now!

Offer ends June 16th, 2022.


Complete the form below and follow our Facebook page!

Rules & Regulations*
